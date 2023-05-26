CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EEMV stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

