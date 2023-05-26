Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nordex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $16.09.
Nordex Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordex (NRDXF)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.