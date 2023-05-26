CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

