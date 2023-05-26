Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.