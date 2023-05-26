Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,460,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Victory Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 236,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Victory Capital by 1,589.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.58 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

