ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

