Aviva PLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,349 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

