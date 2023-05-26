Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix Company Profile

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

