Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $372.96 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

