Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

