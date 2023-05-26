Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $327.75 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.04 and a 200-day moving average of $334.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

