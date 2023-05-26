Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.