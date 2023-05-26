Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 511,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.