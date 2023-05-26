Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $256.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

