Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 164 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Airbnb by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,601,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829,618 shares of company stock worth $216,381,741. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

