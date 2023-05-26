Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,935 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.13% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,969,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 486.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 326,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,000,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJB stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

