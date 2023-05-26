Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 203 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

NetEase Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

