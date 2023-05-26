Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $935.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $893.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $851.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.