Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 800 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,601,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

