Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.29 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.