Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

NYSE:FICO opened at $772.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $794.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $715.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.76.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

