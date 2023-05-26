Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $60.11 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.