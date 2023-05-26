Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,438 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $309.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

