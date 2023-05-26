Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 169.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PTC were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,074,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,190 shares of company stock worth $75,049,317. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PTC opened at $130.93 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

