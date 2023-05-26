JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. HSBC raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

