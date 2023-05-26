Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 819,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 136,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

