Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roblox were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,142 shares of company stock valued at $54,338,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

