Aviva PLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

