Aviva PLC Has $17.03 Million Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U-Haul by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U-Haul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in U-Haul by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in U-Haul by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U-Haul by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Price Performance

U-Haul stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

