Aviva PLC Sells 131,435 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 131,435 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $35,692,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

PBA stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

