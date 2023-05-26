Aviva PLC Sells 11,555 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 428.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 798,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 647,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 425,611 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

JEF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.