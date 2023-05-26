Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

KMB stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.