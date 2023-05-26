Aviva PLC Buys 22,245 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 317,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

