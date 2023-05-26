Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,000 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

