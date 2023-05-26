Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insider Activity

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,378. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHI opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.