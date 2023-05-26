FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

NYSE:FLT opened at $232.82 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

