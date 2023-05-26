Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $33.54 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $816.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

