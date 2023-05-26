Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Seagen by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

