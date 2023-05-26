Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Perficient Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.