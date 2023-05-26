Aviva PLC Has $20.95 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
