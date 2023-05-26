Millennium Sapphire Price Hits $0.17 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

