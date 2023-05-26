CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

