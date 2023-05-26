IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) insider Jason Throne sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
IDYA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.08.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
