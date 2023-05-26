IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) insider Jason Throne sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

