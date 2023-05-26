EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 209,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,103,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 144.14% and a negative net margin of 742.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EHang by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EHang by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of EHang by 73.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,231 shares during the period. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in shares of EHang by 20.3% in the first quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,044,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.