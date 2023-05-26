EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 209,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,103,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
EHang Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 144.14% and a negative net margin of 742.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
