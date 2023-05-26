Steem Market Capitalization Tops $79.28 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.28 million and $1.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00329329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00571388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00426975 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001156 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,929,705 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

