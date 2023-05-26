Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $225.08 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average of $201.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

