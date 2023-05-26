Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $226,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,887,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,063,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.