Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $237,000 Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Stem by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stem by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock worth $297,875. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.06. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

