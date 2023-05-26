Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $209,000 Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

