Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,202 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

NFG opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.